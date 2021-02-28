Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$0.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.68.

BBD.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.75 to C$0.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$0.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.20.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

