Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Brinker International makes up about 2.1% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. North Growth Management Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Brinker International worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.24.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $973,046. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT opened at $68.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 120.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $74.99.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

