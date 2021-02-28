Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%.
Shares of BRMK opened at $10.26 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.
About Broadmark Realty Capital
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.