Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%.

Shares of BRMK opened at $10.26 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

BRMK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.