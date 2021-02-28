Brokerages Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT at $31.22

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $7,757,172.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $30.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

