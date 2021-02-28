Brokerages Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target at $58.40

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

SIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $70.74.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

