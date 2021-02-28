Brokers Set Expectations for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.22.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$5.54 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.12 and a 52 week high of C$9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

