Brokers Set Expectations for Berry Petroleum Company LLC’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $396.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.94. Berry Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 267.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

