Brokers Set Expectations for Thomson Reuters Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $86.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.46. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $89.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $413,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 35.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 37,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

