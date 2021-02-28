Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,091 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT stock opened at $126.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.68 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.