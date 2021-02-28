Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 138.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAGG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of IAGG opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

