Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 162 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,792 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,094,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after purchasing an additional 298,714 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,541,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,788,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,071,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $104.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $107.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

