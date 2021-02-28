Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HALO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 63,016 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 132,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 735.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 379,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $510,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,878 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,108. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

