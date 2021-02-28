Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CGEMY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capgemini from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Capgemini stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

