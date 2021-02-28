Capstone Mining Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Capstone Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.86.

CS stock opened at C$3.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -967.50. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$4.18.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$5,022,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,965,218 shares in the company, valued at C$6,078,696.90. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$855,749.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 887,591 shares in the company, valued at C$1,819,561.55.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

