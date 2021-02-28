Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.