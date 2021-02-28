ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target Raised to $21.50

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.01.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $21.27 on Thursday. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ChampionX will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 305.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

