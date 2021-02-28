Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Chimera Investment from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,243,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,795 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,184,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 19.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

