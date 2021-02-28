CIBC Lowers Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to $39.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at CIBC from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PBA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

PBA stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,738,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after acquiring an additional 184,541 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,386,000 after acquiring an additional 722,470 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 21.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,563,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,090,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,273,000 after purchasing an additional 499,599 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

