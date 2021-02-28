CIBC Lowers Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to $39.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at CIBC from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.60% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PBA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.
PBA stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.
