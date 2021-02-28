CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stake in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Shares of ENBL opened at $6.62 on Friday. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.