CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 481 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 486.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.98.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

