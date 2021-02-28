CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,575 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,750,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,164,000 after acquiring an additional 386,100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,658,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,908,000 after acquiring an additional 789,833 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,521,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,128,000 after acquiring an additional 178,172 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,439,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,183,000 after acquiring an additional 726,368 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

