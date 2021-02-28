CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $61.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $63.51.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.