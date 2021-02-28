Cimarex Energy Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.55 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

XEC has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of XEC opened at $57.99 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $61.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $325,309,000 after purchasing an additional 106,686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after buying an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after buying an additional 909,881 shares in the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 2,110,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,344,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,130,000 after buying an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

