CKW Financial Group Acquires 1,153 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Granger Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,655,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,597,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after buying an additional 277,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,641,000 after buying an additional 262,144 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.51. 5,760,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193,413. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $96.93.

