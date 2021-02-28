CKW Financial Group Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CKW Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 13,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $668,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,767,947 shares of company stock valued at $100,977,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. 9,319,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,323,420. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

