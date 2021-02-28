ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,643,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

SRPT opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average is $133.18. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.73.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

