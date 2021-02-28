ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $48,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $2,322,671.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,675,318. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLAN. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Anaplan stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.43.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

