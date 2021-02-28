ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,338 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Aegis boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $38.36.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.