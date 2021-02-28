Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $20.49 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $158.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $416.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

