Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Stake Cut by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter.

RNP opened at $23.27 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

