Connolly Sarah T. Invests $1.71 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.6% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $243,925,000 after purchasing an additional 809,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,957,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.