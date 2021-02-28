Craig Hallum Increases Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $251.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $245.00 to $251.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.80.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $212.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,664.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

