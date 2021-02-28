Credit Suisse Group Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $53.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTR. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

NTR opened at $53.96 on Thursday. Nutrien has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

