Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) EVP Sells $611,991.12 in Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $155.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 97.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

