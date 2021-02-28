Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $121.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.84. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

