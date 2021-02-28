CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.38) EPS.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $362.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

