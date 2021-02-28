DAO Maker Market Capitalization Tops $48.74 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $48.74 million and $3.88 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00006687 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 47.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.95 or 0.00467876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00070063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000932 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00076277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00081187 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00051966 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.55 or 0.00448983 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00202373 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

