Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €19.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($19.76) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.85 ($18.65).

Shares of AOX opened at €13.78 ($16.21) on Thursday. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.46.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

