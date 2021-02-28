DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Up 8.1%

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)’s share price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.12. 5,078,587 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 2,120,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $207,061.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

