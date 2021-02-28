Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.17-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.711-2.789 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.17-2.25 EPS.

DCI stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. Donaldson has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.60.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

