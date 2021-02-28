Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

DFIN opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $867.42 million, a PE ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $186,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 27.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

