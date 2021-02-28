Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, which is comprised of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders, and related parts and accessories. The Company sells its products under the WESTERN(R), FISHER(R) and BLIZZARD(R) brands through a distributor network, primarily consisting of truck equipment distributors located throughout the Midwest, East and Northeast regions of the United States as well as all provinces of Canada. It sells its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal and residential areas. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLOW. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $325,488.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 49,125 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

