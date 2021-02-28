DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. DraftKings updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

DKNG opened at $61.53 on Friday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.21.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.