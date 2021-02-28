Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DRUNF opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $20.32.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

