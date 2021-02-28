Duality Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 240 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 755.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $386.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $396.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.94.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $396.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.14.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

