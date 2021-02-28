Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,947 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.12% of Baozun worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the third quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Baozun by 123.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

BZUN stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72.

Several brokerages recently commented on BZUN. TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, CICC Research cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

