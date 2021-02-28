ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. ECN Capital traded as high as C$24.75 and last traded at C$7.75, with a volume of 410624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.04.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB set a C$10.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -799.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

