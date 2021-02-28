Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,375 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $83.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $991,790.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $1,106,714.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,721 shares of company stock worth $28,590,380 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

