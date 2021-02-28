Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $64.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $994.88 million, a P/E ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

