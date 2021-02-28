Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENRFF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Monday, January 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of ENRFF opened at $6.81 on Friday. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

